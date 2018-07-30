MEDIA RELEASE

The College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources of the University of Hawai’i at Manoa is offering free water and soil testing to residents and commercial farmers in the volcano-affected areas of the Big Island.

The areas are identified as Puna, Volcano, Pahala, Naalehu, South Point and Hawaiian Ocean View Estates.

The testing aims to address concerns with acidity and lead in catchment water, and heavy metals in soil.

The College’s Agricultural Diagnostic Service Center will provide three (3) free samples for each of the following types of tests:

Water testing for pH and heavy metals

Soil testing for pH and heavy metals.

Please contact the Cooperative Extension Office in Hilo for arranging for testing, or for other information at 981-5199.

More information is also available at cms.ctahr.hawaii.edu

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



