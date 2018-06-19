MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are investigating an incident in which a 34-year-old female was assaulted in Hilo.

On, (June 13), at about 2:28 p.m., the victim reported to police that at about 1 p.m., while she was in the restroom at the Alae Cemetery, she was attacked by a male suspect who was hiding in the restroom. During the attack, another female entered the restroom and startled the suspect, who fled the area.

The victim sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

The suspect is described as “local looking,” in his 50’s, about 5-feet-5-inches tall, with thick salt and pepper short hair with bald spots, fair complexion and last seen wearing black pants and a black t-shirt.

Police are seeking the female witness who left the area before being contacted by police and are also asking if anyone else witnessed the incident to call Sergeant Norbert Serrao of the South Hilo Patrol Division at (808) 961-8112 or email him at Norbert.serrao@hawaiicounty.go…. Anyone with information can also call police at the non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Those wishing to provide information anonymously are asked to call Crime Stoppers islandwide at (808) 961-8300, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00.

