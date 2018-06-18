MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaiʻi Police Department has recently received reports of counterfeit twenty and one hundred dollar bills that have been circulating amongst several business establishments in the Kailua-Kona area. At first glance, the counterfeit currency appears to be genuine, however, closer inspections have found the texture of several bills to be similar to computer paper. In addition, the fraudulent bills lacked any of the security features found on legitimate currency. Counterfeit detection pens have also assisted in detecting counterfeit money.

The department would like to encourage community members and businesses to be aware of the many security features embedded in legitimate United States paper currency. Details about these security features can be found by visiting the United States Secret Service website at www.secretservice.gov/ and then by clicking the “Know Your Money” link found under the “Investigation” tab on the top of the page.

If a counterfeit bill is located, treat the fraudulent bill as evidence by placing it into an envelope and call the police immediately.

Anyone with information about the manufacturing, possession, or distribution of counterfeit money is encouraged to call police at the non-emergency number (808) 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



