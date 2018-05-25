Lower East Rift Zone Kilauea Eruption Update

This is a Civil Defense Message for 6:30 a.m., Friday, May 25, 2018.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that lava flows continue on the east rift of Kilauea. Active flows continue in Leilani Estates and entering the ocean near Makenzie State Park.

The National Weather Service reports that trade winds will be slowing over the weekend, creating hazardous air quality and decreased visibility conditions throughout the lower east rift zone. Volcanic gases, vog and ash emissions may increase over the weekend with higher levels of sulfur dioxide pooling in areas down wind of the vents.

Due to the volcanic activity, the following is provided for your awareness:

Eruption activity could change at any moment you are asked to maintain situational awareness and be prepared to respond to changing conditions.

This includes your family and business emergency plans to include communications if you need to evacuate.

Make sure you are signed up and receive Civil Defense Emergency messages. Visit https://countyofhawaii.bbcportal.com/ to register for alerts.

An information center is operating Monday through Friday at the Pahoa Community Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents down rift of the lava flows should be prepared to voluntarily evacuate at a moment’s notice.

For more information about the ocean entries and the most up-to-date maps, visit the USGS Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory’s website: volcanoes.usgs.gov/volcanoes/k…

Residents can learn more about current sulfur dioxide emission levels and forecasts by visiting the University of Hawaii’s Vog Measurement and Prediction Project website: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/hyspl…

Due to the current activity, residents down rift should be prepared to voluntarily evacuate at a moment’s notice. Stay alert to messages issued by Civil Defense.

Due to unsafe conditions, the following policies are in effect:

Kalapana and Kapoho Roads are open to residents only. Identification is required.

Highway 130 is open to local traffic with steel plates over roadway cracks.

Highway 137 is closed to all traffic between Kamaili Road and Pohoiki Road.

Kamaili Road is closed to all thru traffic.

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Tankers are providing drinking water in Vacationland & Kapoho.

For those evacuating, the Pahoa Community Center, Keaau Community Center, and Sure Foundation Church are open. Food will be provided and the shelters are pet-friendly.

For your information:

HELCO advises Leilani Estates residents to be aware of downed power lines. Always assume the lines are active and exercise extreme caution.

A third shelter has opened. Sure Foundation, located on Pohaku Circle in Keaau, is now open.

People from Pahoa who have breathing concerns are relocating from the Pahoa Community Center shelter to the Sure Foundation shelter. The shelter will cater specifically to people with breathing issues, but everyone is welcome.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Due to the changing conditions, the following policies are in effect:

Take action to limit further exposure and be prepared to leave the area with little to no notice if necessary.

Visibility may decrease. First responders are asking everyone be safe on the roadways and slow down.

Ash fallout may cause poor driving conditions. Drive with extreme caution, or pull over and park.

Stay alert for warnings from Civil Defense officials.

To help our residents, we are distributing free masks for ash protection:

Distribution is from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Masks will be distributed at Ocean View Community Center, Naalehu Community Center, Pahala Community Center, Cooper Center, and Shipman Gym in Keaau.

There are 1,400 masks available at each site. Each person may receive up to three masks.

Masks do not protect against gasses and vapors. They will only provide filtering for ash.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

