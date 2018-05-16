Lower East Rift Zone Kilauea Eruption Update



This video shows spattering at fissure 18, Kīlauea Volcano’s Lower East Rift Zone, at approximately 2 a.m. HST on May 16, 2018. The audio captures the sounds of explosions and burning vegetation. Video taken Wednesday, May 16, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

Lava spattering area from an area between fissures 16 and 20 photographed at 8:20 a.m. today. Photo taken Wednesday, May 16, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Same area between fissures 16 and 20 at 9:33 a.m. By the time geologists reached the site on foot, the spattering had died down and they were only hearing gas rushing sounds. Photo taken Wednesday, May 16, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey View uprift from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory overflight this morning at 8:25 a.m. Note sulfur dioxide plumes rising from the fissures along the rift and accumulating in the cloud deck. Winds are calm today. Photo taken Wednesday, May 16, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey



USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory status of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii on May 16, 2018.

Hawaii County Civil Defense a.m. audio message

This is a Civil Defense Message for 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

The National Weather Service has cancelled the Ashfall Advisory as of 8:33 a.m. Volcanic emissions from Halemaumau Crater have decreased since Tuesday evening. The NWS could reissue the advisory as conditions warrant.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that occasional bursts of ash are coming from Halemaumau Crater, causing ash to fall downwind across portions of Lower Puna to include Volcano Village and Kaʻu District. Only trace dusting of ash is currently visible on property.

Due to the volcanic activity, the following are issued:

Residents of lower Puna: there may be little to no advance notice to evacuate, so take this time to prepare. If you evacuate voluntarily, pet-friendly shelters are open at Pahoa Community Center and Keaʻau Community Center.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is working to reopen the Keaau-Pahoa Road (Highway 130) from Malama Street to Kamaili Road this morning for local traffic only. Motorists are advised to drive with caution as metal plates will be placed over the cracks on the roadway. HDOT and County personnel will be stationed along the route to ensure the roadway is safe for local traffic.

Dept. of Health reports hazardous emissions of sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems. SO 2 can be carried with wind, or, cover an area with no wind.

Highway 132 is closed at Pohoiki Road intersection and a checkpoint is located on Highway 130 by Pahoa High School. Only local traffic allowed beyond all roadblocks.

No one is allowed to go off-road sightseeing. Stay out of the active eruption area. Allow the residents to care for their business.

Vacation rentals in lower Puna are directed to cease operations to relieve the demand for water as well as reduce the area population so emergency responders can focus on residents who live in the area.

Hawaii Police Department is enforcing the Federal Aviation Administration’s Temporary Flight Restriction for lower Puna. No helicopter or drone activity is allowed without approval.

The Civil Defense Recovery Information and Assistance Center (RIAC) will be open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pahoa Community Center.

Service/Utilities/Agency Update:

The Kalapana Transfer Station is closed until further notice. The Pāhoa Transfer Station on Apaa Street is open 7 days a week, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hawai‘i Electric Light reminds residents to treat all downed lines as live. Under no circumstances are you to approach or touch downed lines.

Emergency water restrictions for the Pohoiki, Vacationland, and Kapoho area are still in effect while personnel work to restore service. Water spigots installed near the entrance of Lava Tree State Park and a water tanker in Vacationland are still available for the public to access.

Evacuated residents can pick up their mail at the Pāhoa Post Office. The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Post Office has closed, mail pick up for area residents is at Volcano Village Post Office.

The Hawai‘i County Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office have established a policy of zero tolerance towards looting or vandalism. Under Emergency Provisions, any looting or vandalism will be treated as a felony.

Contact the Humane Society for animal information.

Community Message/Alerts:

The evacuated residents are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Halemaumau Summit Lake explosive eruption hazard

Hawaii County Civil Defense 4:30 p.m. Saturday (May 12) Kilauea summit explosion hazard audio message

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has cautioned about the possibility of an explosive eruption at Halemaumau.

This is caused by the withdrawal of lava from Halemaumau’s summit lake, which leads to a steam-driven eruption. Such an eruption could generate ash plumes as high as 20,000 feet. The area affected by ash plumes could be as wide as 12 miles.

Should this occur, the following are advised:

The danger from this eruption is ash fallout. The major response is to protect yourself from fallout.

If this event occurs while you are at home, stay indoors with the windows closed. Turn on your radio and listen for updates from authorities.

If you are in your car, keep the windows closed. Ash fallout may cause poor driving conditions, due to limited visibility and slippery driving conditions. Drive with extreme caution, or pull over and park.

After the hazard is passed, do check your home, and especially your catchment system, for any impact that may affect your water quality.

This is precautionary information for your safety in the event that there is a Halemaumau explosive event. We want everyone in the Volcano area to be ready, and to remain safe. Do keep yourself informed and on the alert.

This is your Hawai’i County Civil Defense.



Vog Measurement and Prediction Project by the University of Hawaii, School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST) Current data and maps can be found at mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) and Vog (CONDITION RED)

Hawaii Fire Department reports that fissures in the southeast area of Lanipuna Gardens area are issuing high levels of Sulfur Dioxide gas at this time. Residents in the area and surrounding farm lots on Pohoiki Road near Lanipuna Gardens are advised the air quality is condition RED.

Condition RED means immediate danger to health so take action to limit further exposure. Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe. This is a serious situation that affects the entire exposed population.

Due to the toxic gas hazard in the affected area, the following are issued:

Leaving the area of SO2 inundation is the best way to protect yourself and your family.

Seek medical attention if severely affected.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

