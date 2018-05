By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 7:47 a.m. alarm Sunday (May 13) to the 41-mile marker of Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in Pahala for a single car crash.

Crews arrived to find a car that crashed, rolled over and ejected a person from the vehicle. The person was found dead.

The roadway was closed as crews cleared the crash site and police investigated the scene.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email