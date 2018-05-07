MEDIA RELEASE

HILO – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is working with the County of Hawaii to prepare an alternative route in Puna should Keaau-Pahoa Road (Highway 130) be cut off by the Kilauea Volcano East Rift Zone Eruption. Highway 130 is closed between Highway 132 (Pahoa-Kapoho/Kapoho Road) and Old Kalapana Road until further notice due to road cracking that could be related to potential fissures in the vicinity of Leilani Estates.

The observed cracking on Highway 130 is located at mile markers 14.4 and 14.6 and has widened over the weekend. The current northern end of the detour route making use of Highway 137 (Kalapana-Kapoho/Kaimu Kapoho Road) and Highway 132 is close to the cracking. To ensure access to the Kalapana and Kaimu areas in the event the cracking on Highway 130 progresses, HDOT is working with the county to prepare the unpaved portion of Highway 137 that extends north of Highway 132 to Makuu Drive in Hawaiian Paradise Park.

“The state is committed to taking the preemptive and protective actions necessary for the safety and welfare of Puna residents during this eruption of Kilauea,” said Gov. David Ige. “I will continue to direct our state agencies to support the County of Hawaii as they work to provide access, information, and shelter to the thousands of residents in Leilani Estates and the surrounding areas.”

Additional information on the preparation of the potential alternate routes and updates on the status of Highway 130 will be provided as the situation develops.

