MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have identified the man who died yesterday (May 2), in a fatal industrial accident on Highway 19 in Paʻauilo.

The victim is identified as 52-year-old Lyle Kaaihili of Waikoloa.

At 10:00 a.m. (May 2) a utility company using a boom truck was replacing a utility pole on the shoulder of Highway 19 near the 35-mile marker. Witnesses reported that as the pole was being positioned into place, the boom collapsed and the pole fell onto the victim. Employees with the company were able to remove the pole as first responders arrived on scene.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:49 a.m.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation that has been classified as a coroner’s inquest. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday (May 4), to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone who may have information about his incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Jesse Kerr of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2379 or Jesse.Kerr@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



