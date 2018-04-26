MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be holding its first round of statewide public informational meetings to discuss and solicit comments on the Draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for the Fiscal Year 2019-2022 (+2). Participation is encouraged as comments received will help to guide the finalization of the STIP. The meetings are scheduled at the following locations and times:

Kauai

Thursday, May 10, 2018, at 6 p.m.

HDOT Highways Division Kauai District Office Conference Room

1720 Haleukana St. Lihue, Hawaii 96766

Hawaii Island

Monday, May 14, 2018, at 6 p.m.

Hilo State Office Building, conference rooms A, B & C

75 Aupuni St. Hilo, Hawaii 96720

Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at 6 p.m.

Pahoa Neighborhood Facility

15-3022 Kauhale St. Pahoa, Hawaii 96778

Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at 6 p.m.

Waimea Civic Center, State Office Building Conference Room

67-5189 Kamamalu St. Kamuela, Hawaii 96743

Thursday, May 17, 2018, at 6 p.m.

West Hawaii Civic Center Council Building A, Conference Room A

74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy. Kailua-Kona, Hawaii 96740

The STIP is a four-year programming implementation document that identifies state and county transportation projects, statewide, to be funded, in part, with Federal Highway and Transit funds.

Information on the draft Fiscal Years 2019-2022 (+2) STIP can also be found at hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/othe…

Comments on the DRAFT Fiscal Years 2019-2022 (+2) STIP will be accepted until June 18, 2018 by email, mail, or fax to:

E-mail Address: Hwy.Stip.Projects@hawaii.gov

Mailing Address:

Highway Planning Branch

869 Punchbowl Street, Room 301

Honolulu, Hawaii 96813

PHONE Number: (808) 587-6355

FAX Number: (808) 587-1787

To request language interpretation, an auxiliary aid or service (i.e., sign language interpreter, accessible parking, or materials in alternative format), contact Highways Division Planning Branch at (808) 587-1831 fourteen (14) days prior to the meeting date, if possible. TTY users may use TRS to contact our office.

