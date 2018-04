MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person(s) involved in taking the rock bags placed around an asphalt pile near Highway 11 by the 56-mile marker on February 13, 2018. The rocks were placed in green bags and were being used as a safety precaution for the asphalt pile.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Clayton Tayamen at 808-939-2520 or the police non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

