By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/Rescue responded to a 12:36 p.m. alarm Friday (April 20) to Kamilo Beach in Ka‘u for beach debris on fire.

Firefighters were airlifted to the site via Chopper One due to the remote area of the fires. Two separate fires were discovered amongst the burning trash, ropes, nets and other ocean debris on the shore below the high watermark. One fire was about 3 foot by 10 feet in size and the second was 15 feet by 20 feet in size.

Chopper One used a Bambi Bucket to perform ocean water drops putting out the fires, and later the high tide came in to cover the burn areas. The fire was declared out at 2:10 p.m.

There were no injuries reported in the blaze. The fire appears to be intentionally set to the piles of debris.

