MEDIA RELEASE

The U.S. Army has awarded Goodfellow Bros. Inc. a $34.9 million contract for the production of blue rock basalt, here, covering a five-year period.

Goodfellow Bros. Inc. will be responsible for the crushing and production of rock from the Pōhakuloa quarry to support Army engineering requirements.

The quarried rock will go directly into projects that support ongoing base improvements, to include sewer repair and stormwater drainage projects totaling nearly $30 million. It will also support planned projects for the repair and replacement of aging infrastructure, such as the electrical distribution system and utilities upgrades.

The Pōhakuloa quarry has played an important role supplying materials for Hawaii Island projects. The quarry supplied all of the rock materials for the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, allowing the Federal Highways Administration to save taxpayers more than $20 million in construction costs.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



