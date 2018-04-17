MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai’i Fire Department is alerting the public to a telephone scam involving solicitations for donations for volunteer firefighters.

At least one resident reported to the Fire Department that a person was calling homes stating that they were seeking donations for the “Volunteer Fireman’s Association.” The caller said that the association can also send an envelope to send the money in.

“The HFD does not have an organization called the ‘Volunteer Fireman’s Association,’ and is not soliciting monetary donations,” the Fire Department said in a statement.

The resident said that the name Volunteer Fireman’s Association with the number of 808-400-0485 comes up on the caller ID.

To report suspected telephone scams, please call the Hawai’i Police Department’s non-emergency number at 935-3311.

