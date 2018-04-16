UPDATED (5:18 p.m. on 4/16/2018)

Kaimana Medeiros-Dancel has been located. HPD thanks the public for their cooperation and assistance.

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 20-year-old male from Ocean View who is wanted for questioning in an auto accident that occurred in, (March).

Kaimanu K. Medeiros-Dancel is described as 5-feet-10-inches, approximately 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Any persons with information regarding Medeiros-Dancel are asked to contact Officer Christopher Barto of the Kaʻū District at (808) 939-2520 or the police non-emergency telephone number at (808) 935-3311.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



