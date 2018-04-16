UPDATED (1:14 p.m. on 4/16/2018)

One lane of Mamalahoa Highway (Route 19) near the 44-45 mile marker, Honokaa is now open, traffic is being directed with alternating lane closures. Use caution in the area as crews are working on the road.

MEDIA RELEASE (12:45 p.m. 4/16/18)

Hawaii County Civil Defense 12:45 p.m. audio message

Hawaii Police Department reports Mamalahoa Highway (Route 19) is closed North of Honokaa near mile marker 44 due to a fallen tree. Kapuna Road to Old Mamalahoa Highway is available as an alternate route. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area as State Highways Crews are on scene clearing the highway.

