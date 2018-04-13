UPDATED (3:30 p.m. on 4/13/2018)

Hawaii County Civil Defense audio flood advisory for 3:30 p.m.

This is a Civil Defense update for Friday, April 13 at 3:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Hawaii Island. Very heavy rain and thunderstorms from Waimea up to Saddle Road Junction and down through South Kona are occurring at this time. In addition, a High Surf Advisory is now in effect for North Kohala, Hamakua, Hilo, and Puna.

Due to these conditions, the following advisories are issued:

Police report flooding on Highway 19 in the Waimea area near mile 55 and surrounding areas.

Residents in flood-prone areas are advised to be on the alert for possible flooding conditions.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving. Road closures may occur without notice.

Remember, if lightning does threaten your area, the safest place to be is indoors

UPDATED (2:30 p.m. on 4/13/2018)

Hawaii County Civil Defense audio flood advisory for 2:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Hawaii Island. Very heavy rain and thunderstorms from Waimea up to Saddle Road Junction and down through South Kona are occurring at this time. In addition, a High Surf Advisory is now in effect for North Kohala, Hamakua, Hilo, and Puna.

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. People should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. The rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility, and poor braking action. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain. Remember, if lightning does threaten your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page at hawaii247.com/weather

This is a Civil Defense message for Friday, April 13 at 12 Noon.

Hawaii County Civil Defense audio message on hazardous weather

The National Weather Service forecasts the possibility of heavy rains, thunderstorms and strong trade winds for Hawaii Island from tonight (April 13) through the weekend. High Surf is expected for Kohala, Hamakua, Hilo and Puna districts starting tomorrow.

Due to the forecast conditions, the following are issued:

Residents in flood-prone areas are advised to be on the alert for possible flooding conditions.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution while driving. Road closures may occur without notice.

Remember, if lightning does threaten your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Take measures to secure items around your property that may be affected by strong winds. Complete all preparations before nightfall.

The Department of Public Works reports Waipi’o Valley Road is now open to all traffic.

You will be updated of any changes in conditions that may affect your safety.

