Hawaii County Civil Defense audio message at 12 noon on the Flood Advisory

Flood Advisory

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for Hawaii Island until 2 p.m. Wednesday (April 11).

At 11:07 a.m., weather radar indicated persistent showers riding in on the trade winds across the windward facing slopes of Hawaii Island. In some areas, 6 to 7 inches of rain have fallen in the last 24 hours. This has led to heavy runoff and landslides in a few areas. Satellite and radar imagery show additional showers will be moving over these same areas over the next few hours.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Ninole, Paauilo, Waipio Valley, Kukuihaele, Honokaa, Laupahoehoe, Pololu Valley, Ookala, Halaula, Kapaau, Saddle Road, Waimanu Valley, and Hawi.

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. People should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. The rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

Small Craft Advisory

A Small Craft Advisory has been issued for Kauai northwest, windward waters, the Kauai Channel, Oahu windward waters, the Kaiwi Channel, Maui County windward waters, the Pailolo and Alenuihaha Channels, Hawaii Island leeward, and southeast waters.

Winds are from the east at 15-25 knots with seas 5-8 feet.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

