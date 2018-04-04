MEDIA RELEASE

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is held every year during the second full week of April. This year it falls during the week of April 8-14, 2018. The Hawaii Fire Department would like to take this time to recognize our telecommunications personnel for their service and commitment to the profession. We extend our appreciation for the work they do every day to keep our community safe. They provide critical assistance and calm in times of great need.

The Hawaii Fire Department would like to remind the public that one way to thank your Public Safety Communicators is by having an understanding of the 9-1-1 system. Some general guidelines in the event that you call 911:

Please stay calm, and speak loudly and clearly.

Listen and answer the questions asked. It helps the call taker understand your situation and will assist with your emergency. Fire Department Emergency Telecommunicators are trained to provide assistance until the arrival of emergency medical services.

Know the location of the emergency. Have the address, or look for landmarks, cross streets and buildings. Having an accurate address and/or location is very important especially when making a wireless call.

If you call 911, don’t just hang up. Doing so delays getting you the help you need. If you call 911 by accident, please stay on the line until you can tell the call taker that there is no emergency.

