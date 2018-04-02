 

   

Categorized | News

Police DUI stats for the week of March 26-April 1, 2018

Posted on April 2, 2018. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of March 26, through April 1, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 28 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Three of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 282 DUI arrests compared with 313 during the same period last year, a decrease of 9.9 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
District  Weekly Total	 Year to Date
 
Hāmākua 	0	    1
North Hilo	0	    1
South Hilo	5	   62
Puna    	2	   59
Ka‘ū    	2	    8
Kona    	14	  124
South Kohala	4	   23
North Kohala	1	    4
Island Total	28	  282

There have been 319 major accidents so far this year compared with 341 during the same period last year, a decrease of 6.5 percent.

To date, there were 6 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths) resulting in 7 fatalities, compared with 7 fatal crashes, resulting in 7 fatalities at the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 14.3 percent for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: