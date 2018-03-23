MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating the theft of Tree Service Equipment.

At 7:45 a.m., Friday, (March 23), police responded to a report of a theft from a storage container located in the base yard for Pacific Island Trees. The base yard is located just east of Puanuanu Place off of Māmalahoa Highway in the District of South Kohala.

Stolen equipment includes 11-Stihl brand Chainsaws, 4-Stihl brand pole chainsaws, 1-Stihl brand backpack blower and a 5-gallon red plastic gas can.

Investigators determined that the incident occurred sometime between the hours of 5:00 p.m., on, (March 22), to 7:45 a.m., on, (March 23).

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any other information about it is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Edward Lewis of South Kohala Patrol at (808) 887-3080 or Edward.Lewis@hawaiicounty.gov.

