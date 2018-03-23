MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai’i wishes to remind the public that all County offices will be closed for business on Monday, March 26 and Friday, March 30 due to two State holidays in 2018.

Monday, March 26 is Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalaniana’ole Day and Friday, March 30 is Good Friday.

All County offices will be closed, including the Driver License, Vehicle Registration, and Real Property Tax offices.

Business in all County offices will be conducted as usual Tuesday, March 27 through Thursday, March 29.

