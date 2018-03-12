MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii National Park, Hawai‘i – Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park continues its tradition of sharing Hawaiian culture, After Dark in the Park talks, and other programs throughout March. In addition, everyone is invited to lend a hand to save native rainforest through the park’s volunteer stewardship opportunities.

Park programs are free, but entrance fees apply. Programs are co-sponsored by Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association. Mark the calendar for these upcoming events:

Stewardship at the Summit. Volunteer to help remove invasive, non-native plant species that prevent native plants from growing in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, a World Heritage Site. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and long pants. Bring a hat, raingear, day pack, snacks and water. Gloves and tools are provided. Under 18? Parental or guardian accompaniment or written consent is required. Visit the park website for additional planning details: www.nps.gov/havo/planyourvisit….

When: March 3, 9, 16, 23 & 31 at 8:45 a.m.

Where: Meet project leaders Paul and Jane Field at Kīlauea Visitor Center on any of the above dates.

Stewardship of Kīpukapuaulu. Help remove invasive at Kīpukapuaulu, home to an astonishing diversity of native forest and understory plants. Bring clippers or pruners, sturdy gloves, a hat, and water. Wear closed-toe shoes and clothing that you don’t mind getting permanently stained from morning glory sap. Be prepared for cool and wet or hot and sunny weather. New volunteer? Contact Marilyn Nicholson for more info: nickem@hawaii.rr.com.

When: Every Thursday at 9:30 a.m. (March 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29)

Where: Meet at the Kīpukapuaulu parking lot, Mauna Loa Road, off Highway 11 in the park.

The First Ten Years of Kīlauea Volcano’s Summit Eruption. March 19, 2018, marks the 10th anniversary of the volcanic vent that opened within Halema‘uma‘u at the summit of Kīlauea. During the past decade, the eruption has consisted of continuous degassing, occasional explosive events, and a fluctuating lava lake in an open crater that is now 640 ft. by 840 ft. in size and still growing. Join USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist Matt Patrick as he recounts the first 10 years of Kīlauea Volcano’s ongoing summit eruption, including an overview of what scientists have learned from it and the new techniques they use to monitor the lava lake and associated volcanic processes. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park series. Free (park entrance fees apply).

When: March 6 at 7 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center Auditorium

A Walk into the Past with Dr. Thomas A. Jaggar. Walk back to 1912, and meet the founder of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, Dr. Thomas A. Jaggar, at the edge of Kīlauea Volcano. Dressed in period costume, Ka‘ū actor-director Dick Hershberger brings the renowned geologist to life. Dr. Jaggar will take you on a tour of his tiny lab located below the Volcano House to see original seismograph equipment and other early instruments. You’ll learn what motivated Dr. Jaggar to dedicate his life to the study of Hawaiian volcanoes, and how his work helps save lives today. Supported by the Kīlauea Drama Entertainment Network (KDEN). To find out more about this living history program, visit the park website: www.nps.gov/havo/planyourvisit…. Free (park entrance fees apply).

When: March 6, 20 & 27 at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Each performance is about an hour.

Where: Meet at the Kīlauea Visitor Center

Kaula (Hawaiian Cordage) Demonstration. Come and join Uncle Larry Kuamo‘o as he demonstrates how to make traditional cordage from native Hawaiian plants like hau and hala. Kaula making was a necessary skill for making tools, wa‘a (canoes) and hale (homes) and much more. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ‘Ike Hana No‘eau “Experience the Skillful Work” workshops. Free.

When: Wed., March 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai

Pū‘ohe (Hawaiian Bamboo Trumpet) Demonstration. The pū‘ohe is a Hawaiian bamboo trumpet. It has a deep sound somewhat like a conch shell, and like other native instruments, pū‘ohe requires the special spirit breath to produce the proper sound. Rangers and Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association staff will help you make your own pū‘ohe. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ‘Ike Hana No‘eau “Experience the Skillful Work” workshops. Free, and in Kahuku. The Kahuku Unit is a 50-minute drive south of the park’s main entrance, near mile marker 70.5 on Highway 11.

When: Fri., March 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Kahuku Unit

Tracking Lava Lakes with the Sounds from Bursting Gas Bubbles. Other volcanic systems around the word are similar to Kīlauea Volcano’s Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō and Halema‘uma‘u craters. These churning lava lakes continuously emit gas bubbles that burst when they reach the surface. Volcano seismologist Greg Waite from Michigan Technological University uses the sounds of these bursting bubbles to investigate the rise and fall of lava lakes in volcanic conduits. Learn about his fascinating work with Pacaya Volcano in Guatemala, Villarrica Volcano in Chile and Kīlauea. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park series. Free.

When: Tues., March 27 at 7 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center Auditorium

Hū (Hawaiian Top) Demonstration. Early Hawaiians devoted much of their time to games, amusement and relaxing. Top-spinning was an absorbing activity for children, and making hū (kukui nut top) was equally engaging. Rangers and staff from Hawaii Pacific Parks Association will help you make your own hū. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ‘Ike Hana No‘eau “Experience the Skillful Work” workshops. Free.

When: Wed., March 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai

Count Humpback Whales for the “Sanctuary Ocean Count” at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Join us at Ka‘ena Point and count migratory humpback whales that swim by on March 31. The Sanctuary Ocean Count is a signature outreach project that the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary hosts annually. Ocean Count serves to promote public awareness about humpback whales, the sanctuary, and shore-based whale watching opportunities in the Hawaiian Islands. Participants tally humpback whale sightings and document the animals’ surface behavior during the survey which provides valuable data to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Bring sun protection, water, snacks, and a cushion to sit on. Register at www.sanctuaryoceancount.org/. Free.

When: Sat., March 31, 7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Where: Ka‘ena Point, at the end of Chain of Craters Road

