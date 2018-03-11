MEDIA RELEASE

Goodfellow Brothers Inc., contracted by the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works, will begin preparatory work for the Kalaniana’ole Avenue Reconstruction Project on Monday, March 12, 2018.

The contractor’s working hours are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, weather conditions permitting. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.

No lane closures or detours are planned at this time as preparatory work involves surveying and exploratory work on the roadway shoulders from the Kamehameha Ave./Kanoelehua Ave. (Hwy.11) intersection to Kauhane Ave.

The project includes the reconstruction, subgrade, and resurfacing of the roadway; installing drainage improvements, water mains, retaining walls, and street lighting; constructing sidewalks, bike lanes, curbs and installing pavement markings and signs. The estimated completion date is the first quarter of 2020.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

For more information, questions or concerns, please call Barett Otani, Department of Public Works, Information and Education Specialist at (808) 961-8787.

