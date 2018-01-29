MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged a 36-year-old Kailua-Kona man with sexual offenses in connection with an incident reported on (January 27).

On (January 29), at 9:35 a.m., Shawn Christopher Vasquez was charged with kidnapping in the first-degree and two counts of third-degree sexual assault for the incident which is said to have occurred in the Kailua-Kona area.

Vasquez is being held at the Kona Police cellblock in lieu of $14,000 bail pending his initial court appearance in Kona District Court scheduled for Tuesday morning, (January 30).

