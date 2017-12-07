By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 12:01 p.m. alarm Thursday (Dec 7) to Mana Road about 3-4 miles from Mamalahoa Highway (Route 19) in Waimea for a mountain bicycle accident.

A 53 year-old man visiting from San Francisco was mountain biking along with his spouse when he lost control and fell onto the unpaved roadway. Although the rider was wearing a safety helmet he sustained a head injury and went unconcious. Bystanders along with an off-duty fire department member performed CPR on the victim.

Several emergency vehicles including Chopper Two were dispatched to the scene. A medic unit from Waimea transported the victim in critical condition to North Hawaii Community Hospital.

The police are investigating the accident.

