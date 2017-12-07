MEDIA RELEASE

Early Wednesday morning (December 6), the Hawaiʻi Police Department received a report of a traffic accident involving a school bus and a state vehicle on Highway 11 in Mountain View.

Responding to a 6:41 a.m. call, Pūna patrol officers responded to the area of Highway 11 and North Oshiro Road where they determined that the school bus, which had been traveling north on Highway 11, was executing a left turn onto North Oshiro Road when it was struck by a state pickup truck which had been traveling south on Highway 11.

The school bus, which was not full at the time of the accident, was occupied by eight school children between the ages of 11-14 and the 52 year-old male driver. Two juvenile females were transported to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. The operator of the state vehicle was also transported to Hilo Medical Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The school bus driver was not injured.

The case is classified as a traffic accident.

