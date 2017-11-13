MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged a 29-year-old Pāhoa man in connection with a burglary of a vacant business building.

At 11:50 p.m., on November 9, officers noticed a man in a pickup truck parked between a shipping container and the fence line of a business on Silva Street in Hilo. Police also discovered that the fence was cut and the door to the business had been kicked in. Several items taken from the vacant business were seen in the bed of the truck.

At midnight, police arrested Nicholas Blackwell on suspicion of burglary and he was taken to the Hilo cellblock while detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section continued the investigation.

On Saturday, (November 11), police charged Blackwell with second-degree burglary. He remains in the Hilo cellblock in lieu of $2,000 bail pending his initial appearance in South Hilo District Court this afternoon, (November 13).

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any other information about it is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Tuck Loy Aurello of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2385 or Tuckloy.Aurello@hawaiicounty.g….

