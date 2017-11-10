High Surf Advisory

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf advisory for north east facing shores of Hawaii Island until 6 p.m. tonight (Nov 10).

Surf is forecast to be peaking at 12-16 feet along north facing shores this evening and 8-12 feet along east facing shores this afternoon.

Due to potential high surf impacts and debris, Hilo Bayfront Highway is closed. Additional closures of roads and beaches may occur without notice.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas. Surges are possible in north facing harbors such as Hilo Harbor. Mariners using north facing harbors should use caution when entering or leaving port and when mooring or launching vessels.

Small Craft Advisory

A small craft advisory is in effect for Hawaii Island leeward and southeast waters along with the Alenuihaha Channel until 6 p.m. Saturday (Nov 11).

Winds are forecast to be in the 20-25 knot range with seas 6-9 feet. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller boats, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

