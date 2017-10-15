By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue responded to a 5:35 p.m. alarm Sunday (Oct 15) to the Queen Kaahumanu Highway (Route 19) near the 69 mile marker for a brush fire in South Kohala.

Crews arrived to find a 200-foot by 30-foot brush fire on the makai sie of the highway burning in strong trade winds at 25-40 mph. About 25 good samaritans had contained the fire using water bottles, soda, beer and fire extinguishers.

Firefighters used water and fire suppressant foam on the brush fire area and it was declared out at 6:15 p.m. Fire Dispatch reports that had it not been for the good samaritans containing the blaze it could easily have been a runaway fire heading to the Wailea and Puako areas due to strong winds.

There were no structures involved in the fire which burned grasslands and Kiawe trees. There were no injuries reported.

