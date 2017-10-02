MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 43-year-old missing woman.

Colleen Pabre was last seen in the Keaʻau area in (August 2017).

She is described as Caucasian, 5-feet-9-inches, 150 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

She has been known to reside in the Puna district.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Officer Sean Phelan at (808) 961-2213 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300.

