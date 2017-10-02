MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in providing information regarding the identification of two suspects involved in the theft of an ATM machine from a retail establishment on Volcano Village Road.

Surveillance images revealed that on (September 28), at approximately 3:24 a.m., two suspects reversed a pickup truck fronting the retail establishment and pried open the locked front door. The suspects removed an ATM machine and its contents from within the business establishment.

Police ask anyone with any information about this case to call Officer Ben Del Toro at (808) 965-2716 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

