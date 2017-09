By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

On Tuesday (Sept 16) a broken sewer pipe caused about 5,000 gallons of raw sewage to spill to the ground at 95-5575 Opukea Street in Naalehu.

According to the Wastewater Division of Hawaii County the broken sewer pipe cause the sewage to backup and spill into the ground. The sewer back-up was cleared bringing the spill to a halt at 2:15 p.m. Thursday (Sept 28). The broken sewer pipe is being repaired. The area of the spill was cleaned and disinfected.

