Military to convoy from Kawaihae to Pōhakuloa Sept 29, Oct 1-4, 2017

MEDIA RELEASE

PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawai‘i —Soldiers and Marines are scheduled to convoy from Kawaihae Docks to Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) Sept. 29, and Oct. 1 through 4. The convoys are scheduled to start between 8 and 9 a.m. and finish by 3:30 p.m. each of the five days.

The convoy will be escorted by marked vehicles with rotating amber lights and signs. Motorists are asked to be alert and drive with care around convoy vehicles.

For questions, contact the U.S. Army Garrison-Pohakuloa Public Affairs Officer, Eric Hamilton, via email to eric.m.hamilton6.civ@mail.mil or by phone call to either (808) 969-2411 or (808) 824-1474.


