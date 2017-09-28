 

   

Hawaii Writers Guild readings by authors on Wednesday (Oct 4)

MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaii Writers Guild will present an evening of original readings by local authors on Wednesday, October 4, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Thelma Parker Library, 67-1209 Mamalahoa Hwy in Waimea.

The Guild is an independent association of professional writers engaged in the promotion of literacy and cultural enrichment. It presents Lit Nite, an evening of stories and poetry, on the first Wednesday of every month. The readings are free and open to the public.

Videos of past readings are posted on the Guild website at www.hawaiiwritersguild.com/gui… For additional information or directions call the library at 887-6067, or contact Joy Fisher at 238-0551.


