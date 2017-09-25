Pro-Tec City Lite helmet with LED light Pro-Tec City Lite helmet label Pro-Tec Street Lite helmet with LED light Pro-Tec Street Lite helmet label Pro-Tec helmet buckle close up

MEDIA RELEASE

Name of product:

Multisport helmets

Hazard:

The buckle on the helmet fails to meet current federal safety standards, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy:

Refund

Recall date:

September 25, 2017

Recall number:

17-232

Consumer Contact:

Pro-Tec toll-free at 844-368-3695 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.protecbrand.com and click on CPSC Safety Recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Pro-Tec City Lite and Pro-Tec Street Lite adult multisport helmets. The helmets have chin straps secured by plastic buckles and were sold in sizes S, M, L, and XL. The same buckle was used on all sizes of both helmets. The buckle bears the markings “ERGO-LOK” and the “UTX D-FLEX” logo. A label on the inside of the helmet reads “Pro-Tec City Lite” or “Pro-Tec Street Lite.” The recalled helmets have a date code inside on the EPS liner in the format MM/DD/YYYY-090EO. There are two vent holes in the back of the helmet. The left vent hole has either an LED light or a plastic insert. The City Lite helmet was sold in rubber black and gloss white, and the Street Lite helmet was sold in rubber black, rubber red and gloss white.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and return them to Pro-Tec for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

McCully Bicycle & Sporting Goods, Quality Bicycle Products, Uncle Funky’s Boards, and other sports specialty stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and ProtecB2C.com from February 2016 through January 2017 for about $80 for the City Lite helmet, and about $60 for the Street Lite helmet.

Manufacturer(s):

Pro-Tec, a division of Bravo Sports, of Santa Fe Springs, Calif.

Manufactured In:

China

Units:

About 4,600

