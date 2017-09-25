MEDIA RELEASE

Department of Parks and Recreation Director Charmaine Kamaka and Deputy Director Ryan Chong have submitted their resignations, effective September 22, 2017.

Mayor Harry Kim has thanked them and praised them for their very good and hard work.

“We are very grateful for all that Charmaine and Ryan have done for the community,” the Mayor said. “They took on a very difficult task and did good work.”

Roxcie Waltjen, the Department’s Culture Education Administrator, has been asked to fill in as the interim Director of Parks and Recreation, the Mayor said in a statement. A letter to the County Council for Ms. Waltjen’s confirmation will be drafted this week.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



