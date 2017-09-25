 

   

Categorized | Government, News

Parks and Recreation Director and Deputy resign Friday (Sept 22)

Posted on September 25, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Department of Parks and Recreation Director Charmaine Kamaka and Deputy Director Ryan Chong have submitted their resignations, effective September 22, 2017.

Mayor Harry Kim has thanked them and praised them for their very good and hard work.

“We are very grateful for all that Charmaine and Ryan have done for the community,” the Mayor said. “They took on a very difficult task and did good work.”

Roxcie Waltjen, the Department’s Culture Education Administrator, has been asked to fill in as the interim Director of Parks and Recreation, the Mayor said in a statement. A letter to the County Council for Ms. Waltjen’s confirmation will be drafted this week.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6370.5898  chart-56.3291
S&P 5002496.66  chart-5.56
AAPL150.578  chart-1.312
FB162.8200  chart-7.7204
GOOG921.15  chart-7.38
INTC37.18  chart+0.00
MSFT73.29  chart-1.12
ORCL47.98  chart-0.18
QCOM51.70  chart-0.39
ALEX45.14  chart+0.17
BOH81.69  chart+0.20
BRN1.90  chart+0.05
BYD24.77  chart-0.27
CAGU0.25  chart-0.25
CPF30.61  chart+0.07
CYAN4.15  chart+0.00
HA37.45  chart-0.25
HCOM29.83  chart+0.02
HE33.81  chart+0.33
MLP13.30  chart+0.05
MRPI0.0013  chart+0.0000
NNUTU2.18  chart+0.00
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK30.58  chart+0.07
TSO99.53  chart+1.66
Sep 25, 2017 / 4:44 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: