MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 35-year-old missing woman.

Parker Godwin was last seen in the Kalapana area on (August 6).

She is described as Caucasian, 5-feet-10-inches, 145 pounds, brown shoulder length hair, blue eyes and a “Led Zeppelin” tattoo on her lower back.

She primarily resides in the Hilo district.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Officer Robert Keffer at (808) 965 2716 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

