MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU, HI – September 15, 2017: A total of 48 Hawaii Red Cross volunteers have been deployed for the wide-ranging American Red Cross response to Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

For Harvey, a total of 31 volunteers were deployed: 15 from Oahu, 10 from the Big Island, 5 from Maui, and 1 from Molokai. For Irma, a total 17 volunteers were deployed: 7 from Oahu, 4 from Kauai, 3 from Maui and 3 from the Big Island.

Three Hawaii Red Cross team members are also assisting virtually; one Big Island volunteer will be assisting as a call agent, one Oahu volunteer is assisting with shelter population counts, and one Oahu staff member is assisting with Service to the Armed Forces Hero Care call center and casework.

The American Red Cross has a launched a wide-ranging relief effort to provide safe shelter, food and comfort to people affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

In the last three weeks, the Red Cross and community partners have provided more than 908,000 overnight stays in emergency shelters due to hurricanes. Shelters were opened in 8 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Red Cross has served more than 2.4 million meals and snacks to people in need.

More than 6,000 Red Cross disaster workers and 273 emergency response vehicles are on the ground right now, helping thousands of people affected by these storms.

More than 68 million hurricane and flood alerts have been issued through Red Cross mobile apps for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

So far, the American Red Cross has provided $45 million in financial assistance to over 100,000 qualified households who needed immediate help due to Harvey

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



