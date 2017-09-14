 

   

Police have located a woman reported missing

MEDIA RELEASE

HAWAII POLICE DEPT UPDATE
Missing Person Candice Koi has been located.‬

Police are searching for Candice Koi a 49-year-old Asian woman who is 5-foot-1-inch in height, is about 150 pounds, brown eyes and brown hair. It is unknown what Koi was wearing when she went missing. Koi is in need of medication and was last seen in the Keaau Ag lots area.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.


