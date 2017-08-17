MEDIA RELEASE

On (July 31), South Kohala patrol officers responded to a reported burglary at a residence in Kamuela. Officers learned that an unknown male entered the residence without permission and removed numerous high-value jewelry pieces, to include opal, emerald, gold, and diamond pieces.

Detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section, assisted by the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force and the Honolulu Police Department, continued this investigation and learned that one of the stolen items, a gold piece, was advertised for sale on the internet. On (August 11), detectives arrested and charged the seller, identified as Stryder Scalf, 40-years-old of Kailua-Kona, for Theft in the Second Degree, after he was observed to be in possession of the stolen gold piece. His bail was set at $10,000 and he was held at the Kealakehe Police Station cellblock pending his initial court appearance at the Kona District Court on (August 14).

Through continued investigation, detectives determined that Randen Tabac, 25-years-old, of Honokaʻa, was in possession of numerous stolen jewelry pieces, taken from the earlier reported burglary. On (August 15), detectives located Tabac at a residence in Laupāhoehoe. He was arrested and charged for Theft in the First Degree. His bail was set at $0 and he was held at the Hilo Police Station cellblock pending his initial court appearance at the Hilo District Court on (August 16).

Detectives are continuing the burglary investigation and ask that anyone with information to call Detective Levon Stevens at (808) 326-4646 ext. 275, or via email at Levon.Stevens@hawaiicounty.gov, or the Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

