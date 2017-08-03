MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are searching for a 13-year-old Honokaʻa girl reported as missing.

Rebecca Rapoza, was last seen in Honokaʻa leaving her residence on (August 2). She is described as Hawaiian Portuguese, 4-feet-8-inches, 90 pounds, with brown eyes and long black hair. She was last seen wearing camouflage pants and a black colored shirt with the words “Slay.”

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Officer Andres Fojas at the Honoka’a Police Station or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

