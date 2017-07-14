This is a Civil Defense message. This is a Hurricane Fernanda information message for 3 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2017.

The National Weather Service is tracking Hurricane Fernanda. At 5 a.m., Hurricane Fernanda was located over 2,000 miles east southeast of Hilo moving west at approximately 12 mph.

The general forecast by the National Weather Service is for Hurricane Fernanda to strengthen over the weekend before starting to weaken early next week.

It is too early to know what effects, if any, Hurricane Fernanda will have on our island or state.

You are assured, this system will be monitored. Should any threat develop, this radio station will be updated and you will be informed.

The next Civil Defense update is scheduled for Monday July 17, or sooner, if necessary.

