Police DUI stats for the week of July 3-9, 2017

Posted on July 11, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of July 3, 2017, through July 9, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 31 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 612 DUI arrests compared with 566 during the same period last year, an increase of 8.1 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
District	Weekly Total	Year to Date
 	 	 	 
Hāmākua 	0	 	7
North Hilo	0	 	2
South Hilo	5	 	146
Puna    	7	 	143
Ka‘u    	0	 	6
Kona    	17	 	276 
South Kohala	2	 	32
North Kohala	0	 	0
 	 	 	 
Island Total	31	 	612

There have been 705 major accidents so far this year compared with 755 during the same period last year, a decrease of 6.6 percent.

To date, there were 18 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 20 fatalities, compared with 11 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 12 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 63.6 percent for fatal crashes, and 66.7 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.


Jul 11, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

