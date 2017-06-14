MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of June 5, 2017, through June 11, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 17 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 525 DUI arrests compared with 499 during the same period last year, an increase of 5.2 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 2 7 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 3 132 Puna 6 125 Ka‘u 0 6 Kona 6 225 South Kohala 0 28 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 17 525

There have been 632 major accidents so far this year compared with 663 during the same period last year, a decrease of 4.7 percent.

To date, there were 18 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 20 fatalities, compared with 9 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 10 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 100 percent for fatal crashes, and 100 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island-wide.

