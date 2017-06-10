By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 9:32 a.m. alarm Friday (June 9) to the shoreline near Cape Kumukahi Lighthouse in Puna for an Opihi picker swept into the ocean by a wave.

Two bystanders moved the unresponsive victim away from the rocky shoreline offshore where they were met by lifeguards on a jetski. The victim, a man in his 60s, was then airlifted via Chopper One to a medic unit at Cape Kumukahi Lighthouse where he was found to be dead.

The name of the man and cause of death has not been released. The police are investigating.

