 

   

Categorized | News

Opihi picker swept into ocean dies Saturday (June 10)

Posted on June 10, 2017. Tags: ,

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 9:32 a.m. alarm Friday (June 9) to the shoreline near Cape Kumukahi Lighthouse in Puna for an Opihi picker swept into the ocean by a wave.

Two bystanders moved the unresponsive victim away from the rocky shoreline offshore where they were met by lifeguards on a jetski. The victim, a man in his 60s, was then airlifted via Chopper One to a medic unit at Cape Kumukahi Lighthouse where he was found to be dead.

The name of the man and cause of death has not been released. The police are investigating.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6207.9185  chart-113.8452
S&P 5002431.77  chart-2.02
AAPL148.98  chart-6.01
FB149.60  chart-5.11
GOOG949.83  chart-33.58
INTC35.71  chart-0.77
MSFT70.32  chart-1.63
ORCL45.03  chart-0.39
QCOM57.05  chart-1.07
ALEX42.26  chart+1.13
BOH83.59  chart+3.07
BRN2.10  chart+0.10
BYD24.89  chart-1.04
CAGU0.418  chart+0.168
CPF32.27  chart+1.00
CYAN3.4704  chart+0.0000
HA56.65  chart+0.05
HCOM25.03  chart+0.01
HE33.73  chart+0.24
MLP19.80  chart+0.45
MRPI0.0015  chart+0.0000
NNUTU2.20  chart+0.00
PLFF0.0225  chart+0.0000
TBNK32.12  chart+0.59
TSO91.78  chart+2.32
Jun 9, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: