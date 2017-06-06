MEDIA RELEASE

A single vehicle accident on (May 6) in Kaū, resulted in the driver being ejected from the vehicle. The victim has been identified as Jonathan A.K. Brown (M-31) who was taken to Kona Hospital and later transported to Queen’s Hospital in critical condition.

Notification was received yesterday from the Oʻahu Medical facility that the victim had passed away on (May 22).

Police are also conducting an investigation into the vehicle which was reported stolen prior to the accident.

This is the 18th fatality this year as compared to 10 fatalities this same time last year.

