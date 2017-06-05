MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police report a traffic incident occurred earlier today (11:45 a.m.) at the the Daniel K. Inouye and Route 190 intersection, when a driver observed a gray Ford F-350 at the stop sign was not moving. Another local male party from a second vehicle exited his car and went to check on the driver who was sitting in the driver’s seat, allegedly with a firearm on his lap.

As a safety measure the men left the area and reported the incident. Several Kona officers responded and immediately set up a perimeter. The male person who was initially non-responsive to officers, later exited the vehicle, stood in front of it and began chanting and playing a ukulele. Police arrested Jason Mattos, M-30 of a Keaʻau for Disorderly Conduct (at 2 p.m.) and he was then transported to the South Kohala Police Station for processing.

The Ford F-350 was recovered as evidence and investigation of this matter will be continued by the Area II Criminal Investigation Section.

