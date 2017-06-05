 

   

Categorized | News

Man with firearm prompts police to close highway before arrest

Posted on June 5, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police report a traffic incident occurred earlier today (11:45 a.m.) at the the Daniel K. Inouye and Route 190 intersection, when a driver observed a gray Ford F-350 at the stop sign was not moving. Another local male party from a second vehicle exited his car and went to check on the driver who was sitting in the driver’s seat, allegedly with a firearm on his lap.

As a safety measure the men left the area and reported the incident. Several Kona officers responded and immediately set up a perimeter. The male person who was initially non-responsive to officers, later exited the vehicle, stood in front of it and began chanting and playing a ukulele. Police arrested Jason Mattos, M-30 of a Keaʻau for Disorderly Conduct (at 2 p.m.) and he was then transported to the South Kohala Police Station for processing.

The Ford F-350 was recovered as evidence and investigation of this matter will be continued by the Area II Criminal Investigation Section.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6288.7666  chart-6.9175
S&P 5002431.49  chart-4.61
AAPL154.68  chart+0.75
FB154.115  chart+0.485
GOOG987.69  chart+4.01
INTC36.17  chart-0.17
MSFT72.435  chart+0.155
ORCL45.83  chart-0.09
QCOM58.52  chart-0.34
ALEX40.33  chart+0.01
BOH76.82  chart-0.51
BRN1.99  chart+0.01
BYD25.13  chart-0.06
CAGU0.25  chart+0.00
CPF29.94  chart-0.95
CYAN3.50  chart-0.30
HA53.00  chart+0.40
HCOM24.63  chart-0.38
HE33.33  chart+0.02
MLP17.95  chart+0.00
MRPI0.0019  chart+0.0000
NNUTU2.15  chart+0.00
PLFF0.0225  chart+0.0000
TBNK30.795  chart-0.305
TSO89.15  chart+2.31
Jun 6, 2017 / 1:27 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: