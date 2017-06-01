MEDIA RELEASE

Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection events will occur between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., as follows:

Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection events will occur between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., as follows:  Saturday, June 3, 2017 at the Hilo Recycling and Transfer Station.  Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the Kailua-Kona (Kealakehe) Recycling and Transfer Station.

These events are for household generated and self-hauled waste only. Business, government agency, non-profit agency or farm waste are not allowed. NO electronic waste and no tires will be accepted. The County of Hawai‘i Department of Environmental Management holds these regular collection events so that households can conveniently dispose of acceptable household waste in a way that protects both public health and the environment.

Some types of acceptable household waste are automotive fluids, used batteries, fluorescent lights and pesticides. Latex paint will be accepted at the Hilo & Kona events for reuse. For a more complete list of acceptable or unacceptable household waste, please visit our website www.hawaiizerowaste.org/recycl… waste/. The website includes other useful information on solid waste diversion and recycling.

If you are unable to attend the events described above, the next scheduled Household Waste Collection Events will be on December 2, 2017 in Hilo and December 9, 2017 in Kailua-Kona (Kealakehe).

For more information, please contact Chris Chin-Chance, Recycling Specialist, at 961-8554 or email to recycle3@co.hawaii.hi.us. Mahalo for your kōkua.

