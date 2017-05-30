 

   

Police identify Kailua-Kona man killed in motorcycle crash in Ka‘u

Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) between the 69-70 mile markers.

A 25-year-old Kailua-Kona man was involved in a two-vehicle traffic casualty on Monday morning (May 29) on Highway 11 north of the 69 mile marker in Naalehu, Hawaii.

He has been identified as Eric Figueroa.

Responding to a 9:56 a.m. call, police determined that a 2001 Honda motorcycle operated by Eric Figueroa had been traveling south on Highway 11 when he failed to negotiate a right curve and crossed the center line and struck head on into a 2005 Jeep Wrangler operated by a 52-year-old female that was traveling north on Highway 11.

Following the collision the operator of the Jeep Wrangler was un-injured, but Figueroa was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:52 p.m.

Police believe that speed was a factor in the crash, and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroners Inquest investigation and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Christopher Kapua-Allison at 326-4646 ext. 229. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 in Hilo.

This is the 16th traffic fatality this year compared to ten at this time last year.


