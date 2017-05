MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces the Kea’au Community Center will close on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, for maintenance of the facility. It will reopen on Monday, July 10, 2017 when classes are scheduled to begin.

The Department apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause, and appreciates the public’s understanding as we allow time for proper maintenance of the facility.

For more information please contact Roann Okamura at 961-8708.

